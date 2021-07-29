Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Declines By 58.3%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AENZ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,661. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

