Short Interest in Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Rises By 230.1%

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the June 30th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABWN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Airborne Wireless Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

