Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Decreases By 71.1%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPC stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.91. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANPC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

