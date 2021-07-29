Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Expands By 151.4%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

