Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Expands By 151.4%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.