Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 85.7%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BONXF stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.30.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

