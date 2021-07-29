Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Decreases By 49.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
