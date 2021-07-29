Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Decreases By 49.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

