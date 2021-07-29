Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 585.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

