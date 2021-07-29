Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 585.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.
CGEMY traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $42.05.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
