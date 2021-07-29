Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Drops By 81.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLLDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97.
About CapitaLand
