Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Drops By 81.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

