Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 95.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
