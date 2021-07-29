Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 95.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

