Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Expands By 593.5%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a growth of 593.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FERN traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 303,190,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,321,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

