Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Decreases By 99.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUTL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. FutureLand has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get FutureLand alerts:

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.