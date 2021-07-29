Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Decreases By 99.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUTL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. FutureLand has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About FutureLand
