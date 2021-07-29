Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Rises By 120.3%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,720. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

