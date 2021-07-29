Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Rises By 318.8%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208,432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 347,397,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,077,000. GNCC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

