Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 203.7%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the June 30th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.75. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

