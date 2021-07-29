Short Interest in Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Grows By 113.0%

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 239,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Gryphon Gold
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.