Short Interest in Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Grows By 113.0%

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 239,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

