Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Grows By 380.9%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 380.9% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMII stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,482. Inception Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.