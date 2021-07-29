Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 137.0%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the June 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:IRS opened at $4.59 on Thursday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.