Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 50.8%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $72.74 and a 52 week high of $100.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

