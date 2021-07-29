Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Decreases By 88.7%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASG remained flat at $$8.48 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

