Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Rises By 105.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,396,400 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 1,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

