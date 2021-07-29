Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Rises By 3,180.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 3,180.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie raised Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

