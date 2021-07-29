Short Interest in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rises By 261.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,910,000 shares, a growth of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,346,840. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $490.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

