Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Expands By 1,200.0%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAGF remained flat at $$60.58 during trading on Thursday. OSRAM Licht has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $64.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.59.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

