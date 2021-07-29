Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rises By 114.3%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

QRHC stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

