Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Increases By 600.0%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.