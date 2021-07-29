Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Drops By 50.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

RXEEY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

