Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Declines By 97.9%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

