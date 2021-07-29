Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Drops By 74.6%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,912. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

