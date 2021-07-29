Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 94.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SONVY stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 8,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sonova has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

