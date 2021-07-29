Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Drops By 79.9%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,489,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,460. SponsorsOne has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

