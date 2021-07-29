Short Interest in Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Rises By 2,500.0%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.