Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Rises By 415.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 415.1% from the June 30th total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

