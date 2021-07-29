Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 55.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNDW opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,193,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000.

