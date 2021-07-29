Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.51. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52.
About Want Want China
