Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.51. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

