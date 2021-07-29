Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 85.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKY opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.55. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

