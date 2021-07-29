Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Truist

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price lifted by Truist from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

