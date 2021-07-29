Sierra Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,799 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,077,000 after purchasing an additional 881,880 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XOP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 170,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,250. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $100.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

