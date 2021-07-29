Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.32. 11,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,757. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

