Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 42.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

HLNE traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

