Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $110.77. 96,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

