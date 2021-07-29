Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $71.28. 23,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

