Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 935.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,682. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $88.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.