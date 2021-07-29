SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCBGF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SIG Combibloc Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

