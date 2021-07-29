Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGLB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.43. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

