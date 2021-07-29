Sika’s (SXYAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SXYAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sika has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY opened at $34.54 on Monday. Sika has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.