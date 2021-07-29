Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Silgan alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.