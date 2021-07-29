Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.73.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

