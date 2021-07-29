Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 62.7% in July

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,692. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.