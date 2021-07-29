SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Down 0.7%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72. 821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

