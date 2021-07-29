Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $866.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

